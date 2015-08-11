Does Madonna Read Your Instagram Comments? "Whenever I'm on Holiday," She Says

Before stars could easily take to social media to instantly share a behind the scenes glimpse of their lives, Madonna pioneered an open relationship with her fans with her now iconic Truth or Dare documentary. Yes, a camera crew may have followed the musician and her motley crew of dancers across her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour, but for this fall’s Rebel Heart performances, the diva is leaving it all to one platform: Instagram.

In an interview with Andy Cohen for Entertainment Weekly, the pop star explained that while she’s not addicted to the app, she definitely appreciates it. “I could live without it. But it’s an important part of my work now,” she tells Cohen. “I like to think of it as a kind of art gallery for my thoughts, my dreams, my wishes, my state of mind. Can’t ignore social media.” As of late, Madonna has been using the platform to tease die hard fanatics (and critics alike) on all things Rebel Heart by posting images of what appear to be newly created costumes (below) and bound to be favorited looks.

Who's That Girl...,......... 💘#rebelhearttour A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 27, 2015 at 11:35pm PDT

So does Madge take the time to flip through her comments? “Sometimes. Like whenever I’m on holiday,” she says. “Sometimes people are really supportive and nice, but you can’t get attached to people saying nice things because then when people say mean things it will bother you. So you just have to take it all in stride, and I really don’t take any of it seriously. I can’t afford to.” Negative comments may not affect her, but she definitely learns from the feedback: “The most illuminating thing about reading comments on Instagram is how literal people are, and how people have no sense of humor and no sense of irony; [they] don’t read between the lines. It’s interesting.”

Despite her ambivalence, the artist, who to date has shared almost 1,500 posts, loves to participate in #TBT-inspired images like the one of her and Gianni Versace (below). “I love to look back and see the great art and artists that I’ve had the privilege to collaborate with, whether it’s [Jean Paul] Gaultier or Keith Haring or Steven Meisel or Herb Ritts or whomever,” she tells Cohen. “I worked with the greatest and the best and the finest. It also feels like a time that will never happen again. Do you know what I mean? So it makes me feel really blessed.”

Swag...............@Versace. ❤️#rebelhearts A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 18, 2015 at 12:51pm PDT

Nothing Glamorous about this bathroom but these Gucci Boots are Eeeeevrythang! ❤️#rebelhearttour A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 23, 2015 at 10:12pm PDT

Everybody Spread the Word.....,,we're gonna have a Celebration🎉🍭🔛😀💘#rebelhearttour A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 30, 2015 at 10:27pm PDT

She got me through this endless day...........❤️#rebelheart #joliemome A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 5, 2015 at 11:46pm PDT

Madonna’s Rebel Heart tour kicks off September 9 in Montreal, which means we’ll be joyfully refreshing our feeds with new Instagram content until she rolls into town. Below, a taste of our favorites so far.

She Is Coming..........❤️#rebelhearttour A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 17, 2015 at 11:25pm PDT

No Bitch! We're Madonna! 💘#rebelheart A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 16, 2015 at 12:26am PDT

Ladies with an attitude................❤️#rebelhearttour A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 12, 2015 at 9:08pm PDT

Iconic............❤️#rebelhearttour A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 12, 2015 at 9:00pm PDT

