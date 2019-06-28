Madonna's Graphic New Video Has Sparked Backlash from a Pulse Nightclub Shooting Survivor 

Madonna is taking a stand on the topic of gun control in her latest song and music video, “God Control,” but not everyone approves of the method behind the message.

In the video’s nearly eight-and-a-half minute run, graphic images of a night club shooting fill the screen, shifting between shots of a dark-haired Madge typing the song’s lyrics on a typewriter, a blonde Madonna partying with her friends, and that same care-free Madonna falling victim to a gunman’s bullet.

In the closing credits, Madonna’s already abundantly clear message is made more explicit in white lettering across the screen: “Wake up.”

Fans praised the iconic performer on social media for her contribution to the cause:

A disco song that talks about gun control = pop perfection 🙌🏻



I LOVE Madonna’s mind! ❤️#GodControl pic.twitter.com/NA1acBqz0U — Bianca (@rayofciccone) June 28, 2019

This confronting & relevant video is one of the reasons why I worship @Madonna. #GodControl is controversial & sums up what is wrong with our culture - who think ‘thoughts and prayers’ is enough to curb issues like gun control. Wake the fuck up & look out for each other 👏🏼👑 pic.twitter.com/spbxZj7qkD — Stephen (@fansm92) June 27, 2019

#GodControl is an uncomfortable watch. It won't sit well with a lot of people, but I suppose that's what happens when a light is shone on controversial subjects. #Madonna doesn't pull any punches in the video. It's a strong message. #GunControl, NOW. No excuses. #MadameX pic.twitter.com/fUz3PghGXT — ɢᴀᴠɪɴ ❌ (@gavinworby) June 26, 2019

Despite the video’s warning of “disturbing” and “graphic scenes of gun violence,” some were still offended and triggered by the content. Patience Carter, a survivor of the devastating Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, thought the disclaimer should have been more explicit.

In a video obtained by TMZ, she explained, “I understood what she was trying to do with bringing awareness to the topic of gun control, but I definitely felt that wasn’t the right way to go about doing it. For someone like me who actually saw those images, who actually lived those images, to see them again dramatized for views, dramatized for YouTube, I feel like it was really insensitive.”

She continued, “[The video’s depiction] was grossly accurate to what I actually witnessed that night, and if I wasn’t as strong as I was and if I didn’t have as much growth as I do right now, I wouldn’t have been able to make it through the rest of the day.”

Carter concluded by calling on Madonna to issue an apology to victims of gun violence.