Madonna Just Shared the Most Adorable Family Photos on Instagram

Madonna is one proud mom. In a series of sweet family snaps that she posted on Instagram Friday, the iconic songstress poses with three of her children, Rocco, Mercy, and David. In one photo, Madonna gives Mercy and David a smooch as she leans over to kiss them in a black top hat, a black leather jacket, and argyle socks.

Love ❤️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 29, 2016 at 11:23am PDT

The ever-stylish mom also shared another photo of herself smiling wide as she walked inside of a building with David, 10, wearing a black jacket with zippers and black pants with patches. Her son couldn't stop grinning, palming her hand as they made their way.

Is all💙 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 29, 2016 at 11:24am PDT

In another image, Madonna cuddles up with her son Rocco, 15, (who looks like a mini version of his dad, Guy Ritchie), with both flashing smiles as she puts her arms around him. "We Need!," she captioned the shot, along with a heart emoticon.

We Need! 💜 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 29, 2016 at 11:25am PDT

These are just the latest sentimental family photos Madonna has shared with fans. Earlier in the week, she posted a picture of herself hanging out with Mercy, 10, and David. "We woke up like this..........school daze. #rebelhearts," Madonna wrote alongside the image, which showed her sporting an Encom hat and aviator shades.

What a beautiful way to celebrate her motherhood just a week away from Mother's Day.