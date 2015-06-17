Madonna Debuts Her Star-Studded "Bitch I'm Madonna" Video with Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, and More

Instagram/madonna
Kelsey Glein
Jun 17, 2015 @ 11:00 am

Madonna's "Bitch I'm Madonna" music video has finally arrived, and it's packed full of famous faces. Featuring a cast of Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Rita Ora, and Nicki Minaj (who also raps on the track), and surprise appearances from Kanye West, Chris Rock, Alexander Wang, and more, the short definitely rivals Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" in star-power.

In the hit song, Madonna sings, "We go hard or we go home," and the video—which premiered exclusively on Tidal—fully embraces that motto.

But we weren't the only ones waiting with baited breath for the video to drop—Madonna was also standing by anticipating the release, and she shared a series of 'grams and tweets teasing it's arrival. Check them out below, and to watch the music video head to tidal.com.

Bitch We Are All Madonna💘💘Coming Sooooooooooon👻👍🏻🔛

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

PHOTOS: Madonna's Most Iconic Looks Ever

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!