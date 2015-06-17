Madonna Debuts Her Star-Studded "Bitch I'm Madonna" Video with Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, and More

Madonna's "Bitch I'm Madonna" music video has finally arrived, and it's packed full of famous faces. Featuring a cast of Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Rita Ora, and Nicki Minaj (who also raps on the track), and surprise appearances from Kanye West, Chris Rock, Alexander Wang, and more, the short definitely rivals Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" in star-power.

In the hit song, Madonna sings, "We go hard or we go home," and the video—which premiered exclusively on Tidal—fully embraces that motto.

But we weren't the only ones waiting with baited breath for the video to drop—Madonna was also standing by anticipating the release, and she shared a series of 'grams and tweets teasing it's arrival. Check them out below, and to watch the music video head to tidal.com.

Video coming soon! Just tryin to make it perfect for all of you❤️😄❤️😓❤️😁 we are hard werking bitches! #bitchimmadonna pic.twitter.com/BCPuVK5lHJ — Madonna (@Madonna) June 16, 2015

Bitches you have to stop putting cigarettes in my mouth! I don't smoke!! But i might start if this video doesn't come out soon! 😓 bitch what? #bitchimmadonna A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 16, 2015 at 12:47am PDT

Video coming soon! Just tryin to make it perfect for all of you ❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️😄❤️😓❤️😁 we are hard werking bitches! #bitchimmadonna A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 16, 2015 at 12:57am PDT

Bitch We Are All Madonna💘💘Coming Sooooooooooon👻👍🏻🔛 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 13, 2015 at 10:45pm PDT

PHOTOS: Madonna's Most Iconic Looks Ever