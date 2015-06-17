Madonna Debuts Her Star-Studded "Bitch I'm Madonna" Video with Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, and More

Madonna's "Bitch I'm Madonna" music video has finally arrived, and it's packed full of famous faces. Featuring a cast of Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Rita Ora, and Nicki Minaj (who also raps on the track), and surprise appearances from Kanye West, Chris Rock, Alexander Wang, and more, the short definitely rivals Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" in star-power.
In the hit song, Madonna sings, "We go hard or we go home," and the video—which premiered exclusively on Tidal—fully embraces that motto.
But we weren't the only ones waiting with baited breath for the video to drop—Madonna was also standing by anticipating the release, and she shared a series of 'grams and tweets teasing it's arrival. Check them out below, and to watch the music video head to tidal.com.
We Go Hard Or We Go Home! Full #BITCHIMMADONNA video premiering on @TIDALHiFi now!! http://t.co/JPoVLsoJv0 pic.twitter.com/2EL7XI5qDz— Madonna (@Madonna) June 17, 2015
Video coming soon! Just tryin to make it perfect for all of you❤️😄❤️😓❤️😁 we are hard werking bitches! #bitchimmadonna pic.twitter.com/BCPuVK5lHJ— Madonna (@Madonna) June 16, 2015
💘 #bitchimmadonna 💘. Video Premieres on Tuesday!!! We Go Hard or We Go Home! ❤ #rebelheartBitcheshttps://t.co/N4KjZ7JQJD— Madonna (@Madonna) June 13, 2015