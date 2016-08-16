See Birthday Girl Madonna's Most Iconic Looks of All Time

Madonna may be turning 58 today, but if there ever was a woman who didn't let age stand in her way, her Madgesty would be it. Madonna has also proven herself a fashion risk-taker and trendsetter. After all, where would the world be without those lace, fingerless "Material Girl" gloves or that bold Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra she rocked on the Blonde Ambition tour?

The pop star channels Marilyn Monroe at times and Marilyn Manson at others—the woman is quite the chameleon! In short, fashion, especially in the '80s, wouldn't have been the same without her.

Coming off of her worldwide Rebel Heart tour, which included iconic looks by Alexander Wang, Alessandro Michele for Gucci, Miu Miu, Prada, and Swarovski, the 58-year-old superstar has never looked better. This year she also enjoyed some well-deserved family time, in the form of a trip to Kenya with her four kids. 19-year-old Lourdes, 16-year-old Rocco, 10-year-old Mercy, and 10-year-old David joined their mom on a trip back to see the orphanages where Mercy and David had lived.

This music icon is looking good and doing good, too. Join us in toasting to the birthday girl with a look back at her most memorable outfits.