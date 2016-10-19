Madonna and Amy Schumer Just Formed a Giant Human Pyramid

There's no shortage of celebrity Amy Schumer fans, and the Queen of Pop is no exception.

Madonna opened for the comedian's Tuesday show at New York City's Madison Square Garden and took to Instagram to share photos from the experience—as well as the sweetest message for her new BFF.

"So much fun opening up for @amyschumer at Madison Square Garden tonight!!" the pop star wrote alongside a snap of herself in a leather jacket adorned with dollar signs as she addresses the crowd. "It was short but it was sweet (like me). I'm forever changed!"

"Love you Amy!!" she added.

The 58-year-old then took to the social media platform to share a selfie with the Trainwreck star, which she captioned, "Love and Respect this woman so much!! Thanks for letting me get on your stage! It was AWESOME!!"

Love and Respect this woman so much!! Thanks for letting me get on your stage! It was AWESOME!! @amyschumer 🎉🎉🎉🙏🏻💘😂🍾🍾 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 19, 2016 at 12:55am PDT

But perhaps the cutest photo from the evening? Schumer's reciprocation post: a shot of herself and a group of friends balancing in a pyramid with the pop legend at the very top.

"Human pyramid starring @madonna," Amy wrote alongside the hilarious shot.

Human pyramid starring @madonna A photo posted by @amyschumer on Oct 18, 2016 at 11:10pm PDT

RELATED: Amy Schumer Cuddles Up to Her Super Cute Boyfriend During Private Plane Ride

This isn't the first time Madonna and Schumer have joined forces at Madison Square Garden: The comedian opened for the Queen of Pop during a Rebel Heart Tour stop in September 2015. It seems that Taylor Swift's girl squad has some fierce competition.