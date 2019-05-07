Madonna Didn't Go to the Met Gala, But Her Airport Look Was the Campiest of All

Met Gala queen Madonna skipped the annual ball for the first time since 2014 — she was busy watching a 100-foot version of herself hover over Times Square, I guess?

Yep, Madge failed to walk the pink carpet despite being the actual essence of this year’s theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion." But that doesn’t mean she didn’t put on her own sartorial display elsewhere.

On the very Monday of the gala, the singular singer snuck out of the city, arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in a disguise worthy of a CFDA Award.

Despite her head being fully covered by a black sheet/scarf/blanket/what have you, the “Material Girl” made her way through the terminal with a set of tinted aviator sunglasses. She paired the bold headdress with a knee-length Yankees puffer jacker with lace embroidering at the cuffs. To contextualize some of this strangeness, Madge is rumored to have had an affair with former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, and N.Y.C. had a high of 74-degrees yesterday.

The 60-year-old mother of six paired the giant coat with multi-zipper sweatpants and Birkenstock-style Louis Vuitton sandals (with socks, of course).

To go to such great and extravagant lengths to not draw attention to yourself (and thereby drawing the most attention) is, to me, the definition of Camp.

Though absent, I declare Madonna the Met Gala winner.