Madonna Is Giving Miley Cyrus Wedding-Dress Envy 

When Madonna debuted her music video for "Medellín," which features Colombian superstar Maluma, she introduced more than just her alter-ego, Madame X. The clip shows the singer wearing a nonconventional wedding getup that has fans feeling a big dose of fashion envy, including Miley Cyrus, who just got married a few months ago. Cyrus offered up some lighthearted lamentations in an Instagram comment, saying that the cowboy hat and dress combo would have been the ideal outfit for her own ceremony.

"Ugh that's what I should've worn for my fucking wedding," Cyrus wrote in the comments section of celebrity hairstylist Andy LeCompte's photo of Madame X and Maluma. As her longtime hairstylist, it's safe to assume that LeCompte's work is showcased in the video underneath that cowboy hat.

Madonna finished the look — which featured a pretty traditional strapless gown — with a bedazzled eye patch, a recurring motif for the iconic singer's upcoming album release. Would Miley actually wear something like that to her wedding? Judging by her past fashion choices and the fact that the whole shindig was pretty casual (her now-husband Liam Hemsworth wore Vans sneakers with his tux), we wouldn't put it past Cyrus to add a little edge to any outfit.

For her actual real-life, non-music video wedding, Cyrus wore a draped Vivienne Westwood gown without any headwear. At the time, she seemed to think it was perfect, but something tells us she never considered pairing the gown with a veil and cowboy hat.

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated for almost a decade after meeting on the set of The Last Song. In Madonna's music video, she and Maluma meet at a cha-cha lesson, with Madame X being the instructor and he the eager pupil, before embarking on a sultry, seductive romp. Similar, right? Seeing that The Last Song actually does involve country music, the cowboy hat may have been the perfect homage to their relationship. Cyrus discussed the ups and downs of being with Hemsworth in a radio interview that explained they needed time to themselves before committing to one another. Hat or not, it's the stuff of real romance.

"I think people that break up and get back together, that's awesome," Cyrus said during an interview with SirusXM in May 2017. "You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. So I'm really solid, and then he gets to be really solid. And together we get to be two really grounded people. It's not a half and a half making a whole."