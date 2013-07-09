Madewell Launches New Denim Line, and You Can Win a Pair!

Clear some space in your closet, pronto! The Madewell denim mavens are introducing super-cool styles made of a stretchy fabric that's been washed to perfection for an ultra-flattering fit. Perfect for easy-going gals who like a lived-in look, these feel as if you've worn them forever. Bonus: InStyle.com readers can enter to win them! Five lucky ladies will score their very own pair. Check back on August 1 for all the contest details, and shop the collection for $128 each at madewell.com starting next month. Update: Entries have now closed.

Plus, find your most flattering jeans.

