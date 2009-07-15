Madewell ‘37s: Cool Jeans. Great Price.

Courtesy of Madewell
Joyann King
Jul 15, 2009 @ 10:35 am

With a tagline like that, who can resist? Madewell launched their new ultra skinny '37s this week and besides being a denim steal at $60, they are a study in perfect fit, versatility and wash. The stovepipe style is available in five washes—black, plume, avalanche (modified acid wash), dark ash and chimney (a bleached-out black-on-grey). Not that you need more encouragement, but if you buy a pair of '37s this weekend you'll receive a free Madewell reusable rope tote (inset)!

See madewell1937.com for store locations.

