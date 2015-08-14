Model with Down Syndrome Madeline Stuart to Walk During New York Fashion Week

The fashion industry is often criticized for lacking diversity on runways and in fashion campaigns. But, after years of fighting for equal representation of every type of woman, new headway is being made. This year, Madeline Stuart, the Australian modeling sensation with Down Syndrome, will walk the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Serving as an inspiration to many around the globe, the 18-year-old is on a mission to change the way people think about those with disabilities. According to her website, Stuart sees Down Syndrome as “a blessing” and “something to be celebrated.”

Through her modeling, Stuart is out to prove that beauty has no limits—and her rising career appears just to be getting started. In the past year, Stuart became the international face of eco-luxury brand EverMaya's Huipil handbag line and starred in a campaign for Manifesta athletic wear.

Announcing news of her NYFW debut via social media, Stuart shared this Instagram pic on Tuesday, revealing that she will be walking for FTL MODA in September. Congrats, Madeline!

