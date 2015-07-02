Model with Down Syndrome Madeline Stuart Lands Her First Campaign

Back in May Madeline Stuart made a big splash when she set out to prove that beauty has no limits. Now, the 18-year-old aspiring model, who has Down Syndrome, is another step closer to changing how society and the fashion industry views those with disabilities.

Body-positive athletic brand Manifesta tapped Stuart to model in their latest ad campaign in an effort to continue to promote diversity in the media. Like Stuart, the brand believes that every woman deserves to look and feel good in their clothes. One way they accomplish this: The clothes are not sold using a numerical sizing system. Instead, you're encouraged to shop using your own unique measurements.

As you can see above, Stuart looks beautiful wearing vibrant top the brand's All The Right Moves Tank ($44; manifesta.com) Oh My Quad Leggings ($72; manifesta.com). Shop more styles on the brand's website, and look out for more fabulous campaigns from Stuart.

