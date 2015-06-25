The 2015 Made in America Festival Lineup Is Here—See Who's Headlining

The lineup for Jay Z and Budweiser's 2015 Made in America festival is here, and if you thought it couldn't get any better than last year's, you were wrong. Beyoncé and the Weeknd will headline the two-day music festival, which takes place in Philadelphia. Other notable performers include J. Cole, Modest Mouse, Big Sean, Death Cab For Cutie, and Future.

The Made in America Festival was founded by Jay Z and launched in 2012, with the rapper headlining alongside Pearl Jam. Beyoncé and Nine Inch Nails headlined the following year, and in 2014 the festival branched out to Los Angeles as well, with Kanye West headlining in both cities. This year's Made in America festival will take place on September 4 and 5 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Head over to madeinamericafest.com for the full lineup and to snag your tickets.

