Maddox Jolie-Pitt Just Opened Up About His Relationship with Brad Pitt

The eldest of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, turned 18 last month and went away to college (in South Korea), but physical distance from Hollywood isn’t enough to keep the media at bay.

Jolie-Pitt, whose alleged in-flight altercation with Brad led to an investigation from the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services in 2016, was recently asked about his relationship with his father. The 18-year-old initially told the reporter in question “I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening” when asked whether Pitt planned to visit him at school.

Next, Jolie-Pitt fielded the question on everyone’s minds: Is his and Pitt’s relationship over? The teen didn’t give a definitive answer either way, telling the reporter, “Well, whatever happens, happens.” While not a flat-out “we’re over,” that’s probably not the reassuring answer Pitt had hoped for.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

RELATED: Brad Pitt Joined Alcoholics Anonymous Following His Split from Angelina Jolie

Well, regardless, we hope Jolie-Pitt has an enjoyable college experience (and doesn’t have to deal with too much media intervention).