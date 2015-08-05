Maddox Jolie-Pitt Turns 14—and We Can’t Believe It!

Oh, where has the time gone? How is it that Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the same little cutie who was just rocking faux-hawks and brightly dyed locks as a toddler has turned into a full-fledged teenager? All we can say is that it makes us feel old—especially considering Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox back in 2002 when he was all of 7 months old.

Today, the eldest of the Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids turns 14 and he appears to be falling right in line with his famous parents' career paths. Over the years, Maddox has tried his hand at acting (he appeared in a cameo of Pitt’s zombie thriller World War Z) and accompanied his humanitarian parents to countless charity events. And now he’s gearing up to collaborate with his mom on her just-announced Netflix original film, which will chronicle life in Cambodia (where Maddox was born) under the savage Khmer Rouge regime.

As for Maddox’s style? Well, it just keeps getting better with age—just take a look at his sleek suit from the Maleficent premiere (above, right). So, here’s to many more years of dapper red carpet threads, hip hairdos, and Maddox basically showing us what it means to be cool. Happy birthday, Maddox!

