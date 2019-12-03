Maddison Brown Shut Down a Reporter Asking Her About Liam Hemsworth

Post-Miley Cyrus, it appeared that Liam Hemsworth managed to get back into the dating game with Dynasty actor Maddison Brown. While neither of the involved parties has confirmed (or denied) a budding relationship, the two were spotted getting cozy — read: they were full-on making out — in New York City back in October. According to the Daily Mail, it doesn't seem like fans will be getting more info on the pair, because Brown dismissed a reporter who asked her about her maybe-romance with Hemsworth.

The incident occurred when a reporter from Australia's Daily Telegraph asked Brown whether or not she was single. Sure, it wasn't a direct Hemsworth query, but Brown wasn't going to take the bait. Instead, she deflected like a pro.

"I'm not answering that question," she said. "My rule is not talking about my personal life." Good luck getting anything else out of her. The fact that she and Hemsworth managed to keep things under wraps this long could mean that they're probably dead set on staying out of the spotlight.

Hemsworth separated from Cyrus in August after only eight months of marriage. According to People, Hemsworth and Brown were introduced to each other through mutual friends. While everything's still new, if anything is going on at all, sources say that the duo has a lot of common ground.

"They have only known each other for a few weeks but are getting on great," a source told People. "Both being Aussies, their love for the beach and the fact that they share careers has bonded them. They are a very cute couple."