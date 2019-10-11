Maddison Brown Once Made a NSFW Admission About Liam Hemsworth

Hot on the heels of the news that Liam Hemsworth was photographed holding hands with actress Maddison Brown, people have been scrambling to find out everything they can about the possible new woman in his life, and have unearthed a clip of her (perhaps serendipitously) referring to Hemsworth in an interview from earlier this year.

Brown once appeared on an episode of the Zac Sang Show in June with Dynasty co-star Liz Gillies, during which they were asked to play a round of "F, Marry, Kill" with the choices being the Hemsworth brothers, Margot Robbie, and Hugh Jackman.

"I’m gonna kill Hugh Jackman," Brown said in the interview. "And get that one right off the table. I’m gonna marry Margot Robbie because I would like to f—k her for life. And then I will f—k the Hemsworth brothers but at the same time, both of them. I couldn’t marry them, I’m too insecure. I would just be like, 'You’re too attractive, you are never allowed to leave the house.'"

Nearly five months later, she and Liam Hemsworth were seen in N.Y.C. having a meal and holding hands on a stroll around the city.

Maybe she can teach a master class in manifestation?