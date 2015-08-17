Sia Isn't Maddie Ziegler's Only Dream Dance Collaborator

Twelve-year-old Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler may now be a household name, but as the bright-eyed twirling teen told us at Sunday's 2015 Teen Choice Awards, she’s “just a normal girl from Pittsburgh living through life like just randomly.” Yes, Ziegler isn’t letting her ascent fame get to her head, but the burgeoning multi-talented star sure has learned a thing or two about fashion. She charmingly sported an age-appropriate floral Mac Duggal dress along with pared down Jennifer Meyer jewelry, a rounded pink Edie Parker clutch, and pink-toed Valentino rock-stud heels. “I like how they match the pink my dress,” she said of her shoes.

Ziegler’s younger sister, Mackenzie, was pumped to see Austin Mahone and One Direction in the flesh, but it was Maddie’s dream collaborators who we’re also just as excited about. “I love Sam Smith and like Beyoncé, so I’d love to dance with them,” the star, nominated in the Choice Dancer category told InStyle. Ziegler has famously danced her way across multiple Sia videos and the stage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, so expecting a call from Queen B isn’t exactly out of line. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

