The Madden Brothers Bond Over Missing Their Wives in the Cutest Way

Former Good Charlotte bros, twins Joel and Benji Madden, may be our favorite Hollywood husbands.

Joel devotes at least 70% of his social media presence to worshipping his wife of 7 years and the mother of his children, Nicole Richie.

Benji and his actress wife, Cameron Diaz, are also the epitome of couple goals. They canโ€™t help but put their affection on display everywhere they go.

Best yet, sisters-in-law Cameron and Nicole are also close as can be!

So, it goes without saying, Joel and Benji are a little lost without their respective other halves.

On Friday, Benji posted a photo to his Instagram account of him and his brother, both 38, sitting down for dinner at a table of empty plates.

โ€œWhen we miss our wives, we eat our feelings,โ€ Madden captioned the snap, trailing the adorable anecdote with a series of emojis.

โ€œWhen we miss our wives, we eat our feelings,โ€ Madden captioned the snap, trailing the adorable anecdote with a series of emojis.

Come back quick, Cam and Nicoleโ€”your husbandsโ€™ diets depend on it!