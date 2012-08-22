Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss Hair Makeover: She's Blond!

Image zoom Getty Images (2)

Now this is what we call a blond ambition! Elisabeth Moss (in Dolce & Gabbana) unveiled a new platinum blond pixie at last night's New York City premiere of For a Good Time, Call. The look is a dramatic change from the retro Mad Men coiffs she sports as Peggy Olsen, and is such a major change, it reminds us of Miley Cyrus and Ashlee Simpson's edgy cuts. But this isn't her first time as a blond! The star, who is a natural brunette, added sunny highlights to her chin-skimming bob last year. Do you like how her new haircut? Tell us in the comments!

