Mad Men's Christina Hendricks Dishes on Her Aisle Style

At last night's Hollywood premiere of 500 Days of Summer, Mad Men's Christina Hendricks and fiance Geoffrey Arend gave us the style scoop on their upcoming nuptials. "I picked out the dress—it's Carolina Herrera," said Hendricks, who didn't want to ruin the surprise with design specifics. (We'd love to see her in this embroidered gown from the designer's Spring 2010 collection.) Arend will also wear something special for the couple's fall wedding, which will take place in New York City. "Brooks Brothers is making me a suit," the groom-to-be said. "I'm going to look like a real British dandy!" Aside from having a hand in the design of his custom clothes, is Arend involved in the planning process? "He likes tasting cake," said Hendricks. "I do the rest."

