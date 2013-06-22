Mad Men Style Quiz: Who's Your Fashion Icon?

Are you a Betty? A Joan? A Peggy or a Megan? Each character has worked '60s-era style in her own way in season 6, from Betty's pitch-perfect polish and Joan's body-skimming bold looks to Peggy's career-girl style and Megan's fashion-forward risk-taking. Discover your own fashion icon from the series by taking our quiz now. Bonus: Love what you see? Shop our modern-day interpretations of each character's style, too.

