Mad Men Style Quiz: Who's Your Fashion Icon?

Frank Ockenfels/AMC
InStyle Staff
Jun 22, 2013 @ 11:53 am

Are you a Betty? A Joan? A Peggy or a Megan? Each character has worked '60s-era style in her own way in season 6, from Betty's pitch-perfect polish and Joan's body-skimming bold looks to Peggy's career-girl style and Megan's fashion-forward risk-taking. Discover your own fashion icon from the series by taking our quiz now. Bonus: Love what you see? Shop our modern-day interpretations of each character's style, too.

