Mad Men Series Finale Party Recipe: Steak Diane

In honor of Mad Men's series finale this Sunday, May 17, all week we're spotlighting recipes tied to the show from New York's Gotham Bar and Grill. The restaurant is celebrating the show's final season with a special menu influenced by dishes popular in the '50s and '60s. Channel your inner Betty homemaker and serve one up at your finale party on Sunday.

Gotham Steak Diane

Recipe from the Gotham Bar and Grill.

Ingredients

4 center-cut filet mignons, 2-½ inches thick and approximately 8 ounces each

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 tbsp butter

2 tbsp canola oil

2–3 fresh thyme sprigs, leaves picked

1 shallot, finely minced

1 clove garlic, finely minced

3 cups cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

¼ cup cognac

¾ cup reduced veal or beef stock

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

¼ cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Directions

1. Remove filet from refrigerator 40 minutes before cooking. Season generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

2. Heat canola oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add filets and sear well on both sides (3 to 4 minutes per side).

3. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add 2 tbsp butter and 2 thyme leaves. Baste the steaks continually with melted butter as they cook. Continue to cook (approximately 8 more minutes for rare, and 10 more minutes for medium rare).

4. Transfer filets to a plate. Cover loosely with foil to keep warm. Pour off all but 2 tbsp of fat from the pan.

5. Raise heat and add mushrooms and shallots to the pan, and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

6. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes more. Add cognac (be careful, it can ignite!) and let reduce.

7. Whisk in mustard and cream, then veal stock and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes more until the sauce is lightly thickened.

8. Return steaks and any accumulated juices to the pan. Swirl in the remaining butter.

9. To serve, place a steak on each plate. Spoon mushrooms on top of each filet along with remaining sauce.

