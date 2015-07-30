You Could Own a Piece of the Mad Men Set—Here's How

Still mourning the end of Mad Men? Well, the show isn't returning but you can take a little piece of it home.

ScreenBid, a hosting platform for studios and networks, is auctioning off 1,385 wardrobe, prop, and set pieces from the beloved series, which ended its seven-season run in May. The costume items include women's shoes, bags, jewelry, though, unfortunately, none of the dresses, tops, skirts, or pants worn by the female characters. But there's great news for the gents: Some of the clothing worn by those dashing ad men, including Don Draper, will be available.

Many of the props and accessories that are featured an the sale are from the later seasons, such as Betty's tortoiseshell glasses and engagement ring from Henry, Joan's leopard pony hair pumps, Don's "Why I'm Quitting Tobacco" ad, and Sally's dishwashing gloves she used in the finale.

The items are being auctioned off in a virtual sale starting this Friday at 3 p.m. ET and will run through Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. ET. Peruse the full catalog here (perhaps while sipping an old fashioned). While the pieces might not be as satisfying as more episodes of the show, but they're definitely must-haves for any devoted Mad Men fan. Here's hoping you have feet the same size as January Jones!

