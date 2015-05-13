Mad Men Series Finale Party Recipe: Baked Alaska

In honor of Mad Men's series finale this Sunday, May 17, all week we're spotlighting recipes tied to the show from New York's Gotham Bar and Grill. The restaurant is celebrating the show's final season with a special menu influenced by dishes popular in the '50s and '60s. Channel your inner Betty homemaker and serve one up at your finale party on Sunday.

Baked Alaska

Recipe by Ron Paprocki, executive pastry chef at the Gotham Bar and Grill.

Cream Cake

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

4 eggs

8 oz heavy whipping cream, whipped to medium peaks

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

RELATED: Celebrate Mad Men with This Classic Gin Cocktail

Directions

1. Whip eggs and sugar to full volume.

2. Fold in half of whipped cream to egg mixture.

3. Incorporate sifted flour and baking powder.

4. Fold in the remaining whipped cream and place on a ¼ sheet tray lined with parchment paper.

5. Bake at 350ºF for approximately 25 minutes.

6. Allow to cool to room temperature before cutting.

PHOTOS: Meet Your New Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies

French Meringue

Ingredients

5 oz pasteurized egg whites (generally 1 egg white = 1 ounce)

2-1/2 cups confectioners sugar

Directions

1. Whip egg whites on high speed.

2. When whites start to foam, add sugar in three parts.

3. Continue to whip until fully incorporated and the meringue is stable.

RELATED: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Cherry Sorbet

Ingredients

1 pint of cherry sorbet (or your favorite flavor of ice cream or sorbet)

Directions

1. Take a pairing knife and run it between the lip of the baking sheet and the cream cake. On a clean work surface, invert the baking sheet to remove the cake.

2. Cut a 1/2-inch thick piece of cake with a 2-1/2-inch ring cutter.

3. With the help of a spatula, mold the cherry sorbet in the shape of a dome on the cake circle.

4. Sprinkle with pistachios, if desired.

5. Place in freezer for 1 hour to allow sorbet to firm up.

6. With a spoon or spatula, spread the meringue over the sorbet dome until fully covered.

7. Use a crème brûlée torch to slightly brown the meringue.

8. Place on a plate and sprinkle with additional chopped pistachios.

9. Serve with your favorite chocolate sauce or crème anglaise.

PHOTOS: High-Fashion Confections Inspired by Runway Dresses