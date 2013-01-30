Mad Men Season 6 Promo Photos: See Them Now!

Leading up to its April 7th return, our first glimpse into the world of Mad Men's sixth season is here! Roger Sterling, Don Draper, Joan Holloway, and Pete Campbell are back, looking as dapper as ever in these new black-and-white promo shots. In a departure from the show's past ads, which tended to be full color and more stark, the stars—John Slattery, Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, Vincent Kartheiser, and more—look to be living it up, dressed in their '60s garb and clutching their favorite accessories: cocktails. Click through the gallery to see all the new photos!