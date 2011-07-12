Mad Men’s Janie Bryant Launched a New Site!

Vintage fashion lovers have a new site to bookmark—JanieBryant.com! The Mad Men costume designer just launched a new online destination, and she gave InStyle.com an exclusive first look! The site is packed with beauty tips, fashion musings, and interviews with (and by) cast members of the AMC hit. "The site is about my work as a costume designer but it’s about being inspired by film, other designers, and style icons," Bryant told us. "It really does encompass my whole entire design philosophy, it’s about mixing the old with the new." Bryant's online venture also houses info on her other projects, including her Nailtini polish line, Banana Republic collaboration, and book. Happy browsing!

