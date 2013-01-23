Mad Men Returns April 7, Banana Republic Collection Out February 27

Don Draper fans, mark your calendars: AMC's hit show Mad Men will return to the air at 9/8c on Sunday, April 7th! To coincide with the show's return, Banana Republic has also just announced the release date for its third capsule collection inspired by program, this time incorporating a late-60s mod inspiration audiences saw in the fifth season. Available in select stores and online at bananarepublic.com Wednesday, February 27, the line of 50-plus designs will once again be co-designed by Emmy-winning Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant, and will include the era’s popular shift dress with shorter hemlines, keyhole details, and checked capris, as well as geometric accessories like a mirrored heel shoe and graphic scarves. Prices for apparel will range from $50 to $140 for women and $45 to $375 for men, with accessories ranging between $30 and $128 for women and $45 to $70 for men. We can't wait to see this collection in full!

Plus, see last year's Banana Republic + Mad Men line in the gallery.

MORE MAD MEN:• Hamm on His Mad Men Fashion • Mad Men Season 5 Style Secrets• Vincent Kartheiser on Mad Men Wardrobe