Mad Men Giveaway: Meet the Grand Prize Winner, Drena Bathemess!

Several weeks ago, we announced an unprecedented contest opportunity: We were going to give away one of the suits Don Draper actually wore on Mad Men. To do so, we asked you to channel the '60s style from the program and show us your #MadMenStyle on Twitter and Instagram. We received many entries and enlisted the ultimate expert to judge and pick a winner: Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant.

We're happy to inform you she's made her decision. The winner is … Drena Bathemess of Windermere, Fla.!

"Not only was her outfit, hair, and makeup early iconic Mad Men 1960s period–perfect, but she also created a period-perfect setting and scenario," Bryant told InStyle. "She is my winner because she created a complete scene, a complete story about her character."

We informed Bathemess earlier about her win, and she is thrilled with the honor. "I am an avid collector of vintage fashion and accessories, and I appreciated the attention to detail Janie Bryant put in to all the costume designs," she told us. She's even planning her own Mad Men-themed wedding with her fiancé, Jon.

"Mad Men, for me, was as much about fashion as it was about advertising. Shopping, three-martini lunches, the excess of a changing era—I was born in the wrong decade." As for the suit? "Just a shame Jon Hamm isn't included!"

