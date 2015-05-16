Recipes, Decor, and DIYs to Throw the Ultimate Mad Men Finale Party

As we near the final episode of Mad Men, it’s hard to argue this plain, undeniable truth: a party is in order. Invite your pals over for an early pre-show dinner (the finale airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on AMC), and wow them with your party-throwing prowess. The retro culinary journey begins with an easy DIY for your bar, followed by a classic cocktail, and then dives into a Waldorf Salad, Steak Diane, and finally, a Baked Alaska dessert, all from the hallowed kitchen of super chef Alfred Portale of N.Y.C.’s famed Gotham Bar and Grill. (In fact, the restaurant currently is serving these very dishes to celebrate the final season of the show.)

“This menu feels so classic New York to me," says Portale. "I spent a great deal of time finding ways to adapt the concepts and make them better suited to the modern palate. One such way was lightening up these dishes, which are traditionally rich and heavy." (So while a traditional Waldorf salad is made using a mayonnaise-based dressing, Portale opted for a yogurt base.)

Ready for some nostalgia?

PHOTOS: Jon Hamm Through the Years

Martini Olive Balloon DIY

Studio DIY

No themed party is complete without some kind of DIY love thrown in the mix. Enter this adorable olive balloon DIY to tie on to your bar cart.

Classic Gin Cocktail

Courtesy King Cole Bar

Once that's done, kick back and relax with this Mad Men-inspired Old King Cole cocktail, courtesy of the St. Regis Hotel’s King Cole Bar, located around the corner from the Time & Life building where Sterling Cooper Draper Price is housed (fictionally, of course).

Waldorf Salad

Courtesy

For your first course, offer guests Portale's take on the Waldorf salad, hearkening back to New York City's famed Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, where in Season 3 Conrad Hilton offered to have the dish sent up for Don during a business meeting.

Steak Diane

Courtesy

For your main dish, channel your inner Betty homemaker with Portale's lightened-up Steak Diane.

RELATED: January Jones on How She's Shedding Betty Draper

Baked Alaska

Courtesy

No meal is complete without dessert and Portale's Baked Alaska is as pretty as it is delicious.

Mid-Century Decor

Michael Yarish/AMC

Finally, just because this Sunday is the end of Mad Men doesn't mean it has to be the end of incorporating '60s style into your everyday life. In honor of the show's series finale, we wrangled a few mid-century-inspired pieces that will melt seamlessly into your home. What better way to send off such a classy show than shopping?

PHOTOS: Mad Men's 40 Best Loooks Ever