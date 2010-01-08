'Mad Men' Designer Pens Book

We covet the sophisticated looks on Mad Men and were excited to hear that the show's costume designer, Janie Bryant, is coming out with a book this fall. Co-written with fashion writer Monica Corcoran, the still-untitled book will offer tips on accessorizing and choosing the right silhouettes, as well as a chapter on menswear. "The book is all about creating and defining your own personal style with an emphasis on femininity and elegance," says Corcoran. "Of course, Janie will also talk about her experiences on Mad Men and reveal some fantastic behind-the-scenes stories too." One tip we hope makes the book's pages: How to get as effortlessly chic as Betty Draper.