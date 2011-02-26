Mad Men Costume Designer Janie Bryant's New QVC Collection

Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant launched her first '60s-inspired clothing collection named Janie Bryant MOD for QVC last fall, and now she's coming out with a new lineup for spring. "While fall was all about glamour, spring is all about romance and femininity," Bryant (shown) told InStyle. Expect reversible swing coats, lace fabrics, floral skirts, and vintage-inspired handbags. In addition to her clothing line, she also designed a new set of spring garden party-inspired nail polishes for Nailtini, and wrote a book entitled The Fashion File: Advice, Tips and Inspiration from the Costume Designer of Mad Men, both of which will also be available through QVC. Click through the gallery for a preview of her new collection!

PLUS! Watch Janie Bryant debut her new collection live from Los Angeles tonight on QVC at 6 PT/9 EST.