MAC's Archie Comic Lipsticks Are Week's Top Pin!

Betties and Veronicas alike are mad for MAC's Archie comic lipsticks. You shared the pucker-worthy collection more than any other pin this week, making these shades worthy of being planted on Archie's cheek! Share the love for the cartoon carrot top's main squeezes or the latest buzzed-about designer products, then let us know what else you're obsessing over at pinterest.com/instylemag by repinning, liking, or commenting on any of our 68 stylish boards—start by clicking the link below.

MORE:• See the Entire Archie Collection• Lipsticks We Love• The Latest MAC News