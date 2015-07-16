It's Official: MAC Is Launching a Selena-Inspired Makeup Collection

You've heard her hit songs, you've seen her biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, and now, you can finally rock her trademark red lip. MAC is officially bringing the Selena-inspired makeup collection we've been dreaming of to life.

Rumors of the lineup have been flying around the Internet for months, with fans of the late Selena Quintanilla even starting an online petition for the range. The beauty brand clearly heard their wishes and confirmed the news today. "Selena's talent and beauty, inside and out, have left a colorful, meaningful impact on the world that has continued to grow over the last two decades," says James Gager, MAC senior vice president and group creative director. "We have heard the passion and enthusiasm from her fans and wholeheartedly agree that her legacy embodies MAC's philosophy. We are so excited to announce a Selena-inspired collection debuting in the latter part of 2016."

Images of the actual products have yet to be released, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect if Selena's signature beauty looks are any indicator. Not surprisingly, her sister Suzette Quintanilla thinks it's an especially fitting tribute to the late star, and had a hand in developing the line. "I am so excited that MAC Cosmetics will be releasing a collection in honor of my sister Selena. Helping to create this collection brings me back to all those late night conversations on our tour bus when she spoke of having her own makeup line one day," she says. "If Selena were here, she would be beyond ecstatic to have this happening. History is being made."

We'll have to wait until the end of 2016 to pick up the collection, but we're already pretty sure it's one we could fall in love with.

