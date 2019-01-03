MAC Just Made It So Easy to Pull Off This Celebrity Makeup Trend

Image zoom Courtesy

If there's one look that's guaranteed to get some attention on any and every red carpet, it's monochromatic makeup. No matter the occasion, celebs love picking one color and wearing it on their eyes, cheeks, and lips.

And it's easy to get why stars continue to be obsessed with this trend year after year. Monochromatic makeup works with any color — whether you want a bold look like the lilac eyeshadow and highlighter Rihanna wore to her Fenty Beauty launch, or a soft effect like Mandy Moore's sparkly blush wedding day makeup.

Whatever vibe you may be going for, MAC has just made it even easier to try one of the biggest makeup trends with its new In Monochrome Collection. The brand took six of its cult-favorite lipstick colors and turned them into full-on six-piece makeup collections where the products can be worn all together, or on their own if you're simply on their own. Instead of mixing and matching shades in the same color family, the products can be used to create an easy monochromatic look that can be as bold or as subtle as you want. Consider it a one-stop shop to nailing the monochromatic trend.

Each color collection includes a frost and matte eyeshadow, loose glitter, powder blush, lip glass, and of course, the classic lipstick. Prices range $17 for a single eyeshadow to $24 for the powder blush.

Ok, so more importantly, which of your favorite MAC lipstick shades have made the In Monochrome Collection cut? Ruby Woo, the fan-favorite matte blue-red; Velvet Teddy, a matte deep beige; Diva, a rich burgundy with red undertones; See Sheer, a satin grapefruit; Candy Yum Yum, a bright hot pink; and Heroine, a bold purple.

Looks like your 2019 makeup looks are going to be sorted. MAC's entire In Monochrome Collection is available at maccosmetics.com beginning January 7th. The See Sheer, Velvet Teddy, and Ruby Woo Color Collections will hit select MAC store locations on Jan. 10.