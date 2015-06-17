See Giambattista Valli's Stunning Collection for MAC

Giambattista Valli is about to revamp your lipstick wardrobe! The designer has teamed up with MAC Cosmetics to create a six-piece lip color collection, with attention-grabbing shades and varied textures spanning from pastel pink to deep plum. "Lipstick can revolutionize a woman's look. A lipstick shade or texture can radically change the way you are feeling in the moment," Valli explains. "I love the idea of dressing up your lips in couture colors." Appropriately, he drew upon his previous runway pieces to inspire the lineup, along with some of his favorite flowers as evidenced by the stunning campaign shots.

Courtesy

Gorgeous colors aside, we also love how the product's exterior leaves no room for the imagination to assume the shade housed within. "I see women carrying three or four lipsticks in their bag, and they have to open each one to see the color and decide which one to wear," Valli says. "I love the practicality of matching the packaging to the color so a woman can easily just grab it out of her bag." A man after our own hearts, indeed.

Though each hue wears matte, the pearlized clear gloss included in the lineup allows you to play with the finish when layered over the top, and imparts an opalescent sheen when worn solo. Find the Giambattista Valli for MAC lineup at MAC outposts and maccosmetics.com priced at $18 per lipstick and $23 for the gloss starting July 9!

Courtesy

