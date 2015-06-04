MAC and Ellie Goulding Team Up for a (Totally Gorgeous) New Collection

Rumors have been swirling about who will be the next star to partner with MAC Cosmetics. In the past, the glamorous makeup manufacturer has worked with Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Nicki Minaj, to name a few. Many even suspected that Caitlyn Jenner would be up next, but it's British chart-topper Ellie Goulding who has united with the brand for their latest makeup offerings.

Rise up, sing out and shine! Our upcoming collaboration with pop’s most radiant singer-songwriter, @elliegoulding, makes its debut later this year! #MACEllieGoulding A photo posted by M∙A∙C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Jun 4, 2015 at 6:49am PDT

The collection (above) will include shimmery gloss, smoldering eye shadow quads, creamy lipstick, flared lashes, and more. Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until December for its arrival, but the beautiful campaign image packs enough inspiration to keep us satisfied throughout the summer and fall. In it, Goulding is a bombshell beauty with voluminous feathered hair and sultry winged eye. Head over to MAC's Instagram for more updates.

