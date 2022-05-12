M.A.C. Cosmetics Just Launched a Stranger Things Makeup Collection

Just in time for the Stranger Things season 4 premiere on May 27, M·A·C Cosmetics has teamed up with Netflix to launch an exclusive Stranger Things makeup collection.

The new products will have you immersed in the cult-favorite series, with memorable shade names and limited-edition packaging, all inspired by the iconic Real World Hawkins High and The Upside Down.

Transport yourself to the high school hallways or take an extra-eerie trip with the contrasting two-part collection of subtle and statement hues made for eyes, lips, and face. The Human World collection is perfect for those ready to hit the mall with a fresh take on 80s style, while the Upside Down collection includes deep, bold colors that will empower you to take on any Demogorgon.