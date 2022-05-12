M.A.C. Cosmetics Just Launched a Stranger Things Makeup Collection
Just in time for the Stranger Things season 4 premiere on May 27, M·A·C Cosmetics has teamed up with Netflix to launch an exclusive Stranger Things makeup collection.
The new products will have you immersed in the cult-favorite series, with memorable shade names and limited-edition packaging, all inspired by the iconic Real World Hawkins High and The Upside Down.
Transport yourself to the high school hallways or take an extra-eerie trip with the contrasting two-part collection of subtle and statement hues made for eyes, lips, and face. The Human World collection is perfect for those ready to hit the mall with a fresh take on 80s style, while the Upside Down collection includes deep, bold colors that will empower you to take on any Demogorgon.
Enhance your lip glam by creating a subtle cool-kid sheen or otherworldly glass-like shine with the bright and subversive lipglass shades.
If you're all about eye makeup and gorgeous bold pigments, you'll be able to show off your school spirit with the Hawkins Class Of 1986 Eye Palette or step into the Upside Down with The Void Eye Palette that takes cues from the home of the Mind Flayer itself.
Regardless of which Stranger Things world reflects your individuality, this new collection has a range of playful and subversive shades that can bring your most transformative looks to life.
The collection will be available exclusively at Ulta and Ulta.com as well as select Target locations and M·A·C Cosmetics.
Here's a few items we can't wait to get our hands on!