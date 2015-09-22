Charlotte Olympia Teams Up with M.A.C. to Launch an Old-Hollywood-Inspired Collection

The queen of decorated heels, flats, and hand-held clutches is about to extend her whimsy to your makeup bag. Charlotte Olympia and M.A.C. Cosmetics are joining forces to create a limited-edition range paying homage to Old Hollywood, which launches in spring of 2016. "This is my dream collection! The inspiration comes from my love of a bygone era that manifests itself in my day-to-day beauty look, as well as my design aesthetic," designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal says. "I have always enjoyed the ritual of dressing up and wanting to unleash my inner movie star." Talk about a woman after our own hearts. Photos of the range have yet to be released, aside from the campaign image above, but with gorgeous colors and ornate packaging topping our wish list, we're pretty confident that the designer will deliver.

