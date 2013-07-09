MAC Is Bringing Back Discontinued Products From the '90s

Discontinued products are the stuff of beauty nightmares, but not for MAC Cosmetics. The beauty brand is once again launching its MAC by Request program, which allows fans to vote on the discontinued eye shadows and lipsticks that should make a return. This year's color palette is full of shades from the '90s grunge era, including bold lip colors and one-size-fits-all shadows among the many options. We couldn't help but think of Kate Moss' sexy smoldering eye and tawny neutral lip at the mention of MAC's focus on '90s makeup, which is why we voted for the pinky-nude lipstick in Flavour and the eye shadow in Fiction. The deep hue acts as a one-step smoky eye with a slight olive tint, and we're loving the rocker-chic vibe it exudes when blended along your lower lash line. The six shades with the most votes (three eye shadows and three lipsticks) will make their triumphant return to MAC counters and maccosmetics.com next spring. Voting is open right now on the brand's Facebook page, and you'll be able to cast one ballot per product category each day until July 21.

Plus, see the products our editors are loving for summer.

MORE:• Shop Gabby Douglas's MAC Lipstick• Argan Oil Beauty Products: All the Details• See Rihanna's Latest MAC Collection