MAC and Jin Soon Choi Make Nail Color Magic

Joyann King
Aug 27, 2009 @ 10:00 am

Let your manicure do the talking with MAC and manicurist Jin Soon Choi's new Nail Trend F/W '09 collection. With names like Beyond Jealous (a green-meets-teal hue) and Dry Martini (a study in khaki), the collection is far from your basic, boring beige. According to Choi, "green is going to be THE color" for fall. "Women are pushing the envelope further with nail colors," says Choi. If a mean, green manicure is the look du jour, I am not afraid to try it (as long as the remover's handy!)

Nail Polish, MAC, $12 each; visit maccosmetics.com.

