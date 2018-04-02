Your First Look at the MAC x Aaliyah Collection Is Finally Here

Seven months after its initial announcement and years after fans begged MAC to pay homage to the late and great singer Aaliyah, we finally have our first sneak peek at the MAC x Aaliyah collection.

Back in August, all the info we had was that the collection would be influenced by her work in music and film and that it was simply in the works. Now, we have images of two of the products you'll be able to purchase this year.

The first is a 9-shade eyeshadow compact, filled with metallic and matte shades like neutrals browns and golds, a deep purple, and a pretty rosy pink. The amount of looks you'll be able to create is endless. The second product is a lipstick in what appears to be a warm, go-with-everything nude in a matte finish.

No news on the product names or pricing, but you'll be able to scoop both of them up (if you act fast) on June 20 online and June 21 in stores.