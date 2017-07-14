OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter May Make an Appearance in the Movie's Sequel

The Wonder Woman sequel could be getting the most iconic cameo of all time. An appearance by none other than the OG Princess Diana may be in the works. On Thursday, People reported that Lynda Carter, the first woman to bring the earth-shattering character to life in 1975, might bring her star power to the female-led adventure in the second film.

Referencing director Patty Jenkins, the brunette beauty, who memorably made headlines when she posed alongside current Wonder Woman Gal Gadot at the Los Angeles premiere of the film back in May, admitted: "We were trying to get me in the first one and we couldn't make it work with our timing."

While the stars might not have aligned for the first film, Carter said she's definitely got her eye on an appearance the second time around. "It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it'll be great fun and it'll be wonderful to do," she continued. "Am I open to it? Absolutely. I adore Patty Jenkins, and it'll be wonderful to do. But we'll just see how that goes."

Fingers crossed that we can see two generations of Wonder Woman in what's certain to be another box office success!