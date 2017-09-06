Vuitton, Dior, and Gucci Adopt Age and Size Restrictions for Their Models

Fashion Week is getting an ultra-chic update, and it has nothing to do with couture.

On Wednesday, luxury goods conglomerates LVMH and Kering (which, between them, control major fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Gucci, and Saint Laurent), announced they’d be adhering to new standards when it comes to the treatment and selection of their models.

The new charter outlines that the brands may only hire models in "good health" (proven by the presentation of a medical certificate), cannot hire models who wear a 32 or smaller in French sizes (about a 0 or smaller in U.S. sizes), and are unable to employ models under age 16 to walk in shows or partake in shootings.

In addition to the new age requirements, models under 18 are unable to work earlier than 6 a.m. or later than 10 p.m., must “meet their school attendance obligations,” and need to be in the care-residence of an agency-appointed guardian.

According to the charter, these new rules are set to go into effect during “upcoming fashion weeks.” New York Fashion Week begins on Thursday, so the changes could be implemented as early as the next few days.

It goes without saying, this is a major step in the right direction for the industry. Long criticized for its glorification and normalization of unhealthy body types, the world of high fashion is slowly making changes.

Kudos to LVMH and Kering for making these necessary adjustments.