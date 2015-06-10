7 Luxury Hotels with Spectacular Views

Order room service while you gaze upon your own private volcano.

RELATED: 6 Vacation Packing Hacks

Vomo Resort, Fiji (pictured above)

When it comes to landscapes, the best seats are in the nosebleed section. Enjoy the view from your own private terrace.

Royal Pavilion Villas, Qasr al Arab

Courtesy of PureWow

The world's largest stretch of uninterrupted sand desert at your doorstep. Hard to find anything but a breathtaking perspective.

RELATED: 6 Countries It's Now Safe to Visit

IHG, Bora Bora

Courtesy of PureWow

Take in the volcano's dramatic peak that rises 2,400 feet above the lagoon from your private pontoon or from one of the many huge glass windows that adorn the villa walls.

La Corte del Lago

Courtesy of PureWow

Vacation like George and Amal in your own private historic villa with undisturbed views of Lake Como.

RELATED: The Ultimate Summer Road Trip

Villa Honegg Garden House

The enchanting views of the vast Lake Lucerne and Swiss Alps are unimaginably better from your own private villa nestled into the landscape.

Luangwa Safari House

Courtesy of PureWow

Don't be frightened if you notice a herd of elephants waltzing by your bathroom window. That's the norm.

Casa Palopo

Courtesy of PureWow

What could be better than a villa with a view of a magnificent lake and a volcano? A villa with a view of said lake and multiple volcanoes.

RELATED: 8 Luxury Camping Trips That Are Worth It