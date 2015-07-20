These Luxe Products Will Change Your Morning Shower from Rushed to Relaxed

Busy mornings can make your shower session anything but relaxing, but that five minute scramble can feel infinitely longer and lusher by stocking your shelves with a few indulgent products. Below, a few of our tried-and-true favorites that transform cleansing routines into spa-like experiences.

Molton Brown Ylang-Ylang Body Polish

Black vanilla grains gently exfoliate skin while ylang-ylang and cedarwood oil fill steamy showers with a tranquil aroma. ($50; moltonbrown.com)

Lush Hottie Massage Bar

Created with massaging nubs and blended with lightweight moisturizing agents, this bar soap is the perfect treat for sore muscles. ($10; lushusa.com)

RELATED: These Five Products Will Transform Your Bath Into a Restorative Soak

Rituals Tai Chi Foaming Shower Gel Sensation

This lathering gel pairs white lotus with yi yi ren, a traditional Chinese medicine herb that refreshes parched skin. ($15; us.rituals.com)

Jo Malone Blackberry & Bay Shower Oil

When this magical oil meets water it foams into a skin-cleansing lather that leaves behind a silky veil of softness. ($45; nordstrom.com)

Amayori Shower Mochi Aromatherapy Shower Tablets

Inspired by the yummy Japanese desserts, simply place a mochi cake on your shower floor and revel for a few minutes in the aromatherapy blend it diffuses. ($21 for a 3 pack; amayori.com)

RELATED: Fight Germs Safely with These Luxe, All-Natural Hand Sanitizers