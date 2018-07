It seems like only yesterday we were coveting Christy Turlington's Yves Saint Laurent Nadja rose bag—the style the supermodel made famous in the brand's Spring 2003 ad campaign (inset). And now she's got us going gaga again in YSL's just-released Fall 2009 ads. Turlington is featured holding our newest It bag obsession, the perfectly slouchy-meets-structured hobo that is certain to be an instant classic. Mark you calendars now— the bag is available starting in August.