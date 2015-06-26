Lush Launches #GayIsOK Soaps to Raise Awareness for Global Gay Rights

It's a big day for equality! This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality, which officially legalized same-sex marriages in all 50 states. It's a historic and well-overdue step for the United States, but globally, there is still much to be accomplished.

In 76 countries around the world, being gay is considered a crime, and could cost you your life in 10 of them. To combat this, Lush Cosmetics has partnered with the All Out organization to launch their #GayIsOK campaign, furthering their mission of raising awareness of gay rights on a global scale. The duo is doing so in an especially beautiful way—Lush has created a gold soap scented with their famed Love fragrance with the hashtag #GayIsOK stamped on the top, and is encouraging customers to post a selfie with the product outlining why it's okay to be gay.

"This is a historic time for LGBT rights, as countries across the globe begin to legalize gay marriage, but there's still a long way to go," says Brandi Halls, Lush's director of brand communications. "We believe that love should not be a crime for anyone, and we will continue to fight for global equality." Amen, sister!

For each bar sold, the brand will donate all proceeds to grassroots LGBT equality groups, all of which will be encouraged to apply for a grant through the All Out website. The end goal is to raise over $300,000 in total, and the campaign is running now through July 4. Get involved by picking up a bar of the #GayIsOK Love soap for $6 per bar now at Lush stores nationwide and lush.com now!

