Lupita Nyong'o Brightens Up a Gloomy Day with a Sunny Yellow Coat Ahead of Late Show Appearance

If there's one thing we know Lupita Nyong'o can pull off, it's a brightly colored outfit. The actress loves to chose bold and bright shades for red carpet appearances and press tours, so why would her street style be any different? Nyong'o stepped out Wednesday in a bright yellow coat over a white dress, white heels, and a black Hayward purse proving that fall isn't all about dark jewel tones and that wearing white after Labor Day is definitely no longer a fashion faux pas.

The Queen of Katwe star waved for the cameras as she arrived at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote the new movie. InStyle's April cover girl did a quick change before her appearance, taping the show in a black-and-white patterned dress, a matching headscarf, and black caged heels.

Roger Wong/INFphoto.com

While chatting with the always hilarious Stephen Colbert, Nyong'o dished on her recent trip to Washington, D.C. to attend the opening of the African American History Museum. "It's huge, it's on the [National] Mall, it's full of respect for this history, and I think it's really healing for African Americans to have this place to share their history."

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o Is a Vision in Lavender at the Queen of Katwe Premiere in L.A.

The host and the actress went on to discuss her movie, Queen of Katwe, which is based on a true story of a young Ugandan girl from the slums of Katwe who learns how to play chess and uses the skill to pull herself and her family out of poverty. "It's really uplifting, heartwarming, and often funny," Nyong'o said of the Disney movie. Colbert agreed, saying, "I'm not going to give away the ending, but the ending is hopeful."

Queen of Katwe is out in theaters nationwide on Sept. 30.