Lupita Nyong'o Sure Does Love Her Colorful Tote Bag by Kenyan Artist Michael Soi

Lupita Nyong'o is an outspoken fan of the colorful tote bags designed by Nairobi-based artist Michael Soi, declaring, “What's not to love about our @soysos2 bags?!” on her Facebook page alongside a photo (above) of herself and her assistant striking a pose with two oversized totes.

Soi, one of East Africa’s most prolific artists, is primarily known for paintings that take a satirical look at contemporary social, economic, and political trends in Kenya or that are inspired by Nairobi’s vibrant street life. The bags display his characteristic figurative aesthetic.

The hand-painted canvas bags are available are available in small and medium for $45 exclusive of shipping, and can be ordered from African Colours Marketplace.

PHOTOS: Lupita Nyong'o Returns to Her Native Kenya to Help Save the Elephants